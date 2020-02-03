Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. 142,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

