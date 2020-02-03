Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Qiagen by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 34,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -261.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.