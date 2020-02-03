Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $61.09. 40,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,835. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

