Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,390 shares of company stock valued at $71,571,182 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

