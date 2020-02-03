Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 26,379,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,216,281. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

