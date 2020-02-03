Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. 4,675,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

