Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $114.27. 4,346,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.