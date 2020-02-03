Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.08. The company had a trading volume of 503,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,758. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

