Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,770,000 after acquiring an additional 878,222 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 550,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gresham Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 460.2% during the fourth quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 652,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 536,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. 14,035,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,320,406. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

