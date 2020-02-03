Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,287,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,646. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.