Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,451 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $99,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 338,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,512,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

