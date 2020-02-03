William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.82

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 21827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

