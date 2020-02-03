William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.82

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 21827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile (NYSE:WLH)
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
