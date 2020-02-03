Winding Tree (LIF) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $81.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

