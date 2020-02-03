WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, approximately 363 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 342,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 295,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 295,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.