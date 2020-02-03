WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.32 and last traded at $63.28, approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 210,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

