WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, 301 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

