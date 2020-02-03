World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,158 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 61,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

