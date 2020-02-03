World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. 196,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -485.50 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $206.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

