World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Down 4.1%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $46.88, 2,395,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,150,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,858,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

