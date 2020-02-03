Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

WYND stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 272,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

