Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 280,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

