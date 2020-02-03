Ycg LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ycg LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.05. 5,220,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.