Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 126.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% in the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

