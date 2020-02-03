Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

