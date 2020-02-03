Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post $179.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.81 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $171.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $733.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.55 million to $748.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $793.46 million, with estimates ranging from $759.55 million to $837.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

ROLL traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. 72,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $176.43.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

