Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

VXRT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,821,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Vaxart news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

