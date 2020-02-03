Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 18,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

