Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ENBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 31,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,419. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.49.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

