Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $935.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.00 million and the highest is $937.90 million. Landstar System reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

LSTR stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 678,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

