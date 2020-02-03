Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.79. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

In related news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,646.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $1,296,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 35.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 33.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 25,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,657. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.