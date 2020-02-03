Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

AVID traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,576. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of -168.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

