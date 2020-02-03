Zacks: Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. NMI reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 431,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 12,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $426,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,876.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,911 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

