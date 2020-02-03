Zacks: Brokerages Expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCYX remained flat at $$0.86 during trading on Friday. 410,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

