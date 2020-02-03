Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.87. 509,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Axos Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,779 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axos Financial by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.