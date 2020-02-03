Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. HUYA has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HUYA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

