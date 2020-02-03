Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.09.

KKR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,265. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

