Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded 187.4% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $5,278.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00703471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00125609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00109095 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002413 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,058,198 coins and its circulating supply is 8,037,397 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

