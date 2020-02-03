Zilliqa Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and $11.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.02999826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00197730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,164,925,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,873,457,985 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC, UEX, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, DEx.top, FCoin, GOPAX, Coinone, Radar Relay, Coinhub, Zebpay, Ethfinex, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, AirSwap, Bithumb, BitMart, Korbit, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Kucoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Koinex, DDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

