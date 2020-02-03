Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,614. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

