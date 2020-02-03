Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Zuora makes up about 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zuora by 2,710.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $15.32. 1,212,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

