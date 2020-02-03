Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

