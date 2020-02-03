Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 110,272 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,272 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.65 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

