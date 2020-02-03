Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,360 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

