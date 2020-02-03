Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.75. 9,640,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,739. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

