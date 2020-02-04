$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

