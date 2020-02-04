$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

