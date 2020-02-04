$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $902,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,753 shares of company stock worth $5,155,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

