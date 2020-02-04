10,250 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $3,230,760. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 3.26. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.