1,261 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.71. The company had a trading volume of 964,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,048. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $214.44.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

