1,273 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.42. 733,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,360. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $312.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

